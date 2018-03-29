Parking rates likely to go up from April 1, mayor to take final call

To park a car for four hours, the fee would be increased from Rs 10 to Rs 20 for the first four hours and up to six hours from Rs 20 to Rs 40, and for up to 12 hours, Rs 50 to Rs 100 To park a car for four hours, the fee would be increased from Rs 10 to Rs 20 for the first four hours and up to six hours from Rs 20 to Rs 40, and for up to 12 hours, Rs 50 to Rs 100

PARKING RATES are likely to go up from April 1 as the firm, managing parking lots, have deposited their dues with the Municipal Corporation. Clearing the pending dues of Rs 5.77 crore was the sole condition that was being emphasised by Chandigarh Mayor Davesh Moudgil for the hike to be implemented. With the dues having been cleared, it has paved the way for the hike. The mayor told Chandigarh Newsline, “Yes, I got to know that the firm has deposited Rs 5 crore something. I will check the exact status tomorrow (Thursday) and will be able to say anything about the hike in rates only then. My stand was clear that he should deposit his dues first.”

The Municipal Corporation committee, which inspected all the parking lots to see if they were smart, has already given the clearance describing the parking lots as smart. Commissioner Jitender Yadav had in the House also specified that the parking lots were smart and legally, if the firm deposited its dues, they would not be able to stop it from implementing the hike. “It is in the MoU and we are legally bound to hike the rates since he has deposited the dues and during inspection, too, we found that the firm has complied with all the directions,” said a senior MC official.

Suneel Bidlani, representative of Arya Toll Infra Limited, the company that manages parking lots in Chandigarh, said his firm has deposited the dues.

To park a car for four hours, the fee would be increased from Rs 10 to Rs 20 for the first four hours and up to six hours from Rs 20 to Rs 40, and for up to 12 hours, Rs 50 to Rs 100. The proposed hike for a two-wheeler owner would be Rs 10 from Rs 5. The rates would increase every two hours.

These rates do not apply to the multi-level parking at Sector 17, the one near Fun Republic at Manimajra, the parking lot next to Piccadily multiplex at Sector 34 and the one near Elante Mall, where standard rates per entry apply. The parking rates were previously hiked last December.

