Parking lots: Violators to soon hit ‘photo wall’

THE COMPANY managing the parking lots in Chandigarh has decided to try a novel way to deal with wrong parking and misbehaviour with parking attendants. The attendants will take photos of the errant vehicles and put them up on a “photo wall” at the parking lots. The company, Arya Toll Infra Limited, said that to “publicly display the violators’ irresponsibility”, the photo wall would be created at prominent parking lots in the city. Pictures would be displayed under separate categories.

The project is to begin from Sector 34, infamous for having the highest number of vehicles under “unauthorised parking” as per the company – 5,500 in a day. These vehicles are parked on pavements, green belts, berms but not in the parking lot. In an internal survey of the company, it was found that across city parking lots, there were 33,794 vehicles parked outside the parking lots on footpaths or green belts in a span of seven days only.

Sandeep Bhora, project coordinator of the company, told Chandigarh Newsline, “Our motive is not to publicly shame anybody. It is just that there is a need to bring out the fact that everybody has a social responsibility. At least, it would be exemplary for others as well.” The project coordinator added that because there were many who would misbehave with their women parking attendants over non-payment of parking fee, this idea would probably deter them from repeating misbehaviour. “In one case which I remember, there were four people, owners of Thar vehicles, who came to Sector 34 and misbehaved with our staff repeatedly when asked for parking fee. Policemen can’t be everywhere as such people are found at every parking lot, so we have just mooted this idea,” he added.

To begin with, the staff have started taking pictures of the vehicles which are repeatedly parked in an unauthorised area or those not paying parking fee and misbehaving in Sector 34. Also, slips are being prepared with details of the vehicle type and vehicle number. In a month’s time, the photo walls would be put up at a designated point. “We are preparing files with these slips and pictures with each parking lot, copies of which would be shown to the Municipal Corporation and the traffic police so that the violators can be nailed down. This is our third month since we have been managing parking lots and the problem of unauthorised parking is not being checked. We have to manage it somehow,” Bhora added.

On the issue of unauthorised parking, UT Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Shashank Anand said, “Everyday, our staff put wheel clamps on around 30 to 40 vehicles which are parked at wrong parkings. The company officials haven’t approached me and they are welcome to give us inputs so that we can work further upon it.”

