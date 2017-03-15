Parking in Chandigarh: Municipal Corporation to allot 25 paid lots for conversion into ‘smart’ lots

The tender process for the parking lots will also include the multilevel parking lot in Sector 17. The tender process for the parking lots will also include the multilevel parking lot in Sector 17.

The Municipal Corporation is all set to allot all 25 paid parking lots to one company for converting them into smart parking lots. The reserve price for the parking lots has been kept at Rs 4 crores. The agenda will come up in the finance and contract committee meeting on March 16 for approval. After the finance and contract committee accords approval to the agenda, the tenders will be floated within seven days.

The tender process for the parking lots will also include the multilevel parking lot in Sector 17. Under the smart parking system, smart re-chargeable cards for entering the lots will be prepared at e-sampark centres. The parking lots will be modernised with automatic boom barriers. There are also plans to launch a mobile app to provide parking availability status in real time.

There are about 23 parking lots out of the total that are lying vacant for the past one year, leaving the Municipal Corporation in losses. The civic body has suffered losses worth Rs 5 crores. In the previous house meeting, the Municipal Corporation approved the hike in parking rates. The minimum charges a two-wheeler owner would have to pay is Rs 5 instead of Rs 2 for four hours, while for the four wheelers, the latter would have to pay Rs 10 instead of Rs 5. The rates would increase after every two years. These rates would be applicable after three months of the implementation of the smart parking system in the city.

Joint commissioner, MC, Manoj Khatri said, “We have prepared the tender documentation which is now being taken to the finance and contract committee panel for their approval.”

