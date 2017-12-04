Parking app ready, to be launched from Tuesday

The parking app. The parking app.

THE MUCH-AWAITED parking app — ARYA Smart parking — is ready and available for Android and iPhone users. Although people started availing the facility from Sunday itself, the app will be launched officially on Tuesday. Already, several people, including members of market associations and civic officials, have downloaded the app and began using the services, said Sandeep Bhora, the project coordinator of the Arya Toll Infra Limited, the company managing the parking lots.

As many as 60 parking lots have been shown in the mobile app. With markings of all parking lots in each sector, the app will have details about the number of parking slots vacant for two-wheelers and for four-wheelers. A full parking lot is displayed in red. Both the categories will also show the parking tariff which one has to pay at a particular parking lot.

Information about each parking lot will also be displayed on the LED screen installed at the parking lots. At present, the feature of online payment of parking fee has not been integrated in the app. “A person has to enter his vehicle details — a four-wheeler or a two-wheeler — the estimated time of arrival, and book the space. When the person goes to that parking lot, he can show the QR code to the parking attendant who would already know the status of his parking lot. The payment will be made at the time of exit only,” Bhora said.

If the time for which the space was booked has elapsed and the person hasn’t turned up at the parking lot, there would be repeated notifications to the applicant informing him that the same parking lot is getting occupied gradually and he will lose his booking space. The notifications would start after the lot is 80 per cent full.

Other than this, the app also has a navigator giving directions to the nearest parking lots. The project coordinator said that besides helping the residents of the city, the navigator tube will help tourists who are unable to locate space for parking their vehicles in Chandigarh.

“Our parking attendants will also create awareness among their regular visitors about the facility,” he said. Mumbai-based Arya Toll Infra Limited has been allotted the Rs 14.78-crore parking contract of Chandigarh. The facility will be available for the multilevel parking as well.

