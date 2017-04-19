Parents stage protest, allege school flouting court order on fee structure

Parents during the stir Tuesday. Express Parents during the stir Tuesday. Express

A GROUP of parents Tuesday staged a protest outside the premises of Mount Carmel School in Sector 47, alleging that the school authorities were not complying with court orders to decide a new fee structure in consultation with them. The parents also claimed that the school authorities were asking them to give in writing that they “don’t have a problem with the new fee structure.”

Parents raised slogans against the school authorities. “Four parents entered the school premises to talk with the management in order to form a fresh fee structure. However, we were not able to meet the school principal as the school authorities inside to resorted to unruly behavior and called the guards to throw us out of the school,” alleged Gurpreet Katwal, president of a parents association.

Mount Carmel School Principal Charles Samuel said, “We don’t recognises any parents association. The school has its own management and everything is as per the CBSE norms. Parents are welcome to the school but how can we have a word with a group of 60 people? That is not possible.”

The parents alleged that the school authorities were not accepting the old fee of Rs 2,600. Instead they are asking the parents to give in writing that they don’t have any problem in paying the new hiked fee of Rs 4,900.

“Concerned parents who approached the school authorities for deposition of fee in accordance with the court order were told to wait till the next court hearing. Moreover, the language used by school authorities towards the parents is insensitive. We are not criminals, our wards study here and we want the best for them” said Pardeep, parent of a child studying in the school.

Refuting the allegations, Charles said, “All these are false and baseless allegations. We have not even given the fee book to the parents as the matter is in court. Whatever the court says, we will follow that and will wait for their decision.” Parents of students at St Joseph School have also said that they were facing a similar situation as the school authorities are asking them to wait till the final decision of the court comes regarding fee payment.

“The parents who are unaware are giving the new fees which the school is accepting. Fees are not being accepted from parents who have moved court and want to deposit fee as per the old fee structure,” said Anamika, parent of a St Joseph student.

Nitin Goyal, president, Chandigarh Parents Association, said, “We expect the school managements to respectfully honour court orders. They need to understand that times have changed, and gone are the days when parents were unaware of their rights.”

