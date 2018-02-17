Pareeksha Pe Charcha: PM Modi’s pep talk a silver lining for periphery schools

Students of Govt Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 16, Chandigarh, watch Pareeksha Pe Charcha with PM Narendra Modi on Friday. (Express Photo/Kamleshwar Singh) Students of Govt Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 16, Chandigarh, watch Pareeksha Pe Charcha with PM Narendra Modi on Friday. (Express Photo/Kamleshwar Singh)

(By Oindrila Mukherjee)

At a government school on the periphery of Chandigarh, miles away from the glitz of Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi, claps and chants of “Modi, Modi” welcomed the Prime Minister as he took the stage for Pareeksha Pe Charcha on Friday morning.

The students of GMSSS-38 (W), 1,140 from classes VI to XII, listened to the live telecast of the PM’s speech on how to reduce exam stress. The school, at Dadumajra Colony, was the worst performer in the 2017 Class XII board exam with a pass percentage of 30.4. Though a group of Class XI boys were plotting to escape to the herbal garden in the beginning, first impressions were not the last. A majority of the students found a companion in the PM by the time the interaction ended. He spoke on choosing careers that were interesting and treating exams like a festival to celebrate. The lecture came on the heels of the recent launch of his book, Exam Warriors. Listen to his speech here.

A humanities student of Class XII, Ankit Singh Chauhan, said, “His initiative is great and will help students have a bright future. I want to join the army and seeing that it is a highly stressful profession, the PM’s tips will come in handy.”

With limited resources, the staff was able to set up eight television sets and use wireless internet connection for one LED television. “We did not spend a single penny on hiring equipment; the teachers worked hard to ensure smooth viewing,” said Principal Rajinder Pal Singh. Commenting on the poor results last year, she said they were expecting better results this time. “The speech will definitely make a difference to students. Many students fight stress during examinations. It will boost their morale to have someone at the highest position of governance to guide them,” said counsellor Manju Sharma.

Prakash Chand, the school football coach, said, “What the government says is not always implemented on the ground, but it is a positive step.” School interrupted For classes I to V of Government Model High School, RC-1, Dhanas, delay in the start of the PM’s speech meant waiting outside till the first shift got over. Though the lecture was scheduled for 11.45 am, it began at 12.30 pm.

The school, inaugurated in 2016, is one of the better schools in the area, located opposite the Slum Rehabilitation Colony. Parents, waiting for their wards since 1 pm, did not know that classes VI to XII were listening to the PM’s speech. “I did not know about the speech; the school should have informed us. They called us inside to click photographs,” said Shabnam, mother of a Class-VII student. Talking about the PM’s initiative, she added that she had five children, all of whom were in school. “I want all my kids to study as I am illiterate. I cannot guide them, but the PM is doing that for me. I can only ensure that they complete their education.”

As soon as school gave over, students came rushing out. Many said the PM’s speech had motivated them to study harder. “I was happy to see that the PM answered the students’ queries with such ease. He told us not to take studies too seriously and find some entertainment to remain free of stress,” said Chandan, a student of Class X and head boy of the school. His father is a carpenter and mother a homemaker.

“The PM’s tip to do yoga and dance to reduce stress was the best of all. Also, I will now study according to a timetable, so that all bases are covered,” said Dimple, a student of Class X, who wants to become an IPS officer. School counsellor Manju Bala said, “The timing of the speech was good for students. A majority of them here come from troubled families or underprivileged backgrounds. As teachers, we tell them to focus on academics as well as relax. The PM emphasised the same. These kids have immense potential and now they have a direction.”

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App