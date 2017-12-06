Paramotor team showcases skills ahead of military lit fest

Ahead of Military literature Festival, a rider performs at Secretariat ground in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Ahead of Military literature Festival, a rider performs at Secretariat ground in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

A FIVE-MEMBER Paramotor team showed their professional maneuvers in the skies over Sukhna Lake, Panjab University, Uttar Marg, Madhya Marg and Sector 3 on Tuesday after taking flight from Rajindra Park as part of the Military Literature Festival which is scheduled for later this week. Interacting with the media after finishing the flight, the captain of the pilots’ team, Abhay Singh Rathore, said he had read a lot about the city and its greenery but this flight provided him an opportunity to enjoy a beautiful aerial view of the city. “Paramotoring is an exciting and adventurous activity-cum-sports. I love my job even though it is an extremely challenging one,” he said.

A sky diving show by Akash Ganga team of the Indian Air Force was also scheduled to take place on Tuesday but was cancelled. In another development, the audio visual show planned to be held at the Lake Club was also cancelled citing technical reasons. Meanwhile, rehearsals for the horse riding event ‘Equitation Tattoo’ took place at the Punjab and Haryana Civil Secretariat ground, where the programme is scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

A total of 70 horse riders participated in the rehearsals for various horse-riding competitions, with even young children performing horse jumping events. According to Colonel Rusnil Singh Chahal, the horse riding performances to be held on Wednesday include flag hoisting, standing salute, children’s march past, tent pegging, children’s fault and out, mule trick riding show and show jumping.

Many horse riding schools, clubs, societies, including Chandigarh Horse Riders Society, Western Command Triveni Riding School, besides the armed and police teams, will participate in the event.

