Paramilitary troops reach Punjab

IN THE first movement of paramilitary forces to poll-bound Punjab, as many as 12 companies of paramilitary forces reached Punjab on Monday. On Tuesday, another 42 companies are likely to arrive in the state.

Watch what else is in the news

Out of the 12 companies that arrived on Monday, nine companies are of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and three of Railway Protection Force (RPF). Each company comprises of nearly 90 personnel. An official told that on January 8, another set of 50 companies of paramilitary forces was scheduled to reach Punjab.

“The companies will be deployed in various parts of the State as a part of confidence building measure and area domination,” said Punjab Inspector General (Security) S K Singh.