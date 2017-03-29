Panjab University to launch Global Summer School for foreign students

Panjab University (File Photo) Panjab University (File Photo)

In A move apparently aimed at generating funds as well as expanding its profile, the cash-strapped Panjab University (PU) will launch a ‘Global Summer School’ to start in the academic session of 2017- 2018 for international students.

The applications process of the courses will start in April. The students will be required to pay in foreign exchange. The fee has been fixed for now at $550, said Dean (International Students) Deepti Gupta.

The courses cover Indian law, history, culture, relgion, cuisine, handicrafts, and India’s economy, and one course specifically on Punjab’s famous Phulkari embroidery.

“In the courses, students coming from abroad will be provided with practical and outdoor experience of India by taking them to see the Parliament, Supreme Court, Amritsar and other sites that are part of their course study. Some courses will take the students across India,” said Gupta. She also stated the information of the time-table that will be followed during the course will be put up on the PU official site by March 31.

PU is hoping to get students from universities with which it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOu). The MoUs are spread over institutions in 45 countries. They include the Universities of Nottingham and Birmingham.

Nottingham Trent University (UK) and the University of Western Sydney (Australia). PU also has collaborations with National Science Technology and Development Agency, Thailand; University of Missouri, US, and Universidade de Aveiro, Portugal, among others.

“We will apprise them about the school and the courses it is offering for the international students so that they come visit and gain knowledge at our national campus. Given the historical importance and its stand in world rankings, PU has a student-friendly campus where students can gain a lot about India and it significance. The exposure in Chandigarh will also be invaluable,” added Gupta.

Speaking on their experience of attending a summer school in Strasbourg in France organised by the Nottingham University, Shvetanshu Goel, said, “Summer schools are great for exposure. The experience of attending a summer school enables you understand diverse culture of other country. It help understand the functioning of their court proceedings, parliament and other highest offices which run the country.” Goel is a law student at PU.

Nihar, another law student, said, “The exposure of culture and working of governments supersedes the educational exposure. The summer school in PU will help the international students about India and functioning of our system in depth, plus the university should cash in on its international reputation.”

