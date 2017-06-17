Panjab University to issue digital degrees from 2017-18 session

PANJAB UNIVERSITY would issue digital degrees to graduates from the next academic session, that is 2017-18, to promote digitalisation and reduce paperwork.

Under the Digital India vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government has decided to establish National Academic Depository (NAD) in which all documents, including degree, DMC, migration certificate, would be kept safe. Once results are declared, the varsity students would no longer have to stand in queue as the students would be able to download their degrees from the website of Panjab University from anywhere.

To log in to access an academic award, students need his Aadhaar card number and user identity card.

On June 23, the varsity would host a workshop in which 150 university and other national university representatives are expected to take part. There, members of University Grants Commission, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) wouldbe present. National Securities Depository Limited and technical staff would address the PU representatives and explain to them about the process of National Academic Depository.

Talking about the project, Parvinder Singh, Comptroller of Examination at PU, said, “After the digitalisation of documents, the university will become the first varsity to ease and make the work transparent as students will not have to wait for long hours to get their degrees as they van access them online.” He added, “It’s a good initiative taken by MHRD, which is a good shift from the traditional paperwork to digital work and eco-friendly. In the e-locker, all documents belonging to students would be kept safe for their convenience. The process is transparent and trusted, which is a step towards digitalisation.”

A senior PU official said all means were being adopted to make the system foolproof. The official maintained that cyber security consultants were being roped in to secure digitisation of degrees and hence nobody else than the student can download the degree. On November 23, 2016, the UGC had instructed PU to establish NAD, a digital depository of academic awards.

