Panjab University Syndicate: Committee to inquire into construction quality

The Panjab University (PU) Syndicate will take a call on constituting a committee to enquire into the quality of construction done in the varsity over the past 16 years. The meeting will be held on February 25. Data of all the buildings constructed over the past 16 years was sought by the Senators in the Senate meeting held in January.

The documents consist of the name of works, sanctioned estimate costs and date of starting and completing of all the 113 building works carried out during the past 16 years by Division number 1 and 2 in the Sector 25 campus. The details will be tabled in the meeting.

Among other issues to be tabled in the meeting include the issue of letters from the Vice-President M Hamid Ansari against the objections raised on the formation of a committee to look into the allegations of sexual harassment case against the Vice-Chancellor Prof Arun Kumar Grover. The office letters contain e-mails and letters sent by the faculty member against Prof Grover on the formation of the committee. A new committee was formed by the PU senate in which names of prominent people in their respective fields were put forward to look into the sexual harassment case in a special meeting convened on January 29. Five Senators had recorded their dissent, since they wanted the chancellor himself to recommend the names.