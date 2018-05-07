PU senators ask V-C to withdraw his affidavit on reforms from High Court

Panjab University campus (Files) Panjab University campus (Files)

Alleging that the manner, in which the Panjab University Vice-Chancellor (V-C) filed an affidavit on governance reforms to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, was opposed to the idea of democracy and freedom of speech, the senate members, during their meeting on Sunday, pressured him into withdraw it.

The Syndicate’s recommendations, including withdrawal of the V-C’s powers and the affidavit, were widely debated with senators finally extracting a favourable decision, in which the registrar will now file a fresh representation to start the process of withdrawing the affidavit from the High Court.

“I have been asked to withdraw the affidavit and will seek legal counsel to begin the process,” said G S Chadha, Registar, after the meeting was adjourned shortly into its zero hour.

One after another, the senators rose to express their disappointment over the affidavit that had “pained them immensely” and “hurt the image of the university and its governing bodies”.

Senator Rajesh Gill said, “If all the senators are vultures and mafia, who will form the committee to look into the issue? If we’re all divided into groups, then I’m not too optimistic about the outcome.”

This was in response to senior member Prof R P Bambah’s suggestion that a committee should be formed to look into the matter, instead of delaying it by debating further.

Prof Shelly Walia said, “Forming a committee is procrastination and postponement of the issue”, while Senator Prabhjit Singh added, “All the syndics have resolved to make reforms, we’re with you (V-C). Just withdraw the affidavit.”

Prof Walia, a member of the reforms committee formed two years ago, also reiterated the stand of Panjab University Teachers’ Association on the matter. He said an open debate among all the stakeholders, including the governing bodies, teachers, students and non-teaching staff, was important to bring about change and maintain a democratic discourse.

“Even I, being a member of the reforms committee, cannot impose my recommendations on anyone just like you (V-C) cannot impose your opinions on us. I’m arguing for debate and dissent and would like these reforms to come from within the institution and not the judiciary,” he added.

Senator Pawan Kumar Bansal, who had earlier refused to be part of the committee recommended by Prof Bambah, said he was pained by the entire episode.

Also during the meeting, a woman senator, who is a complainant in a sexual harassment case against the V-C, broke down and left the Senate hall when he alleged that she had laid false accusations against him.

Besides, the appointment of Prof Devinder Preet Singh, accused in multiple cases of sexual harassment at a dental college, affiliated to the varsity, as associate professor was put in abeyance.

