Panjab Univ Senate decides to terminate service of prof found guilty in sexual harassment cases

THE PANJAB University Senate on Sunday unanimously decided by voice vote to terminate the service of Assistant Professor Komal Singh who was found guilty in two cases of sexual harassment in 2015, but without disqualifying him from future employment.

This is the first time that Panjab University has terminated the service of a teacher for sexual harassment.

“Removal from service of the university but not disqualified from future employment” is the second harshest punishment prescribed in the PU Service rules for misconduct. The harshest is “dismissal from service of the university”, while the least harsh is “reduction to a lower post or time scale, or to a lower stage in time scale”.

There were three complaints against him. In the third case, Komal Singh, a professor at the Department of Public Administration under suspension since last year, had apologised and the matter was settled between the two parties.

Two members, Senators Ajay Ranga and Akhtar Mahmood, recorded their dissent against termination.

Dr Ranga said the whole case should be discussed from the beginning as the facts were misrepresented and the chair had already decided to hand out “exemplary punishment” according to the agenda.

Efforts by Chandigarh Newsline to contact Komal Singh were unsuccessful as he did not respond to calls or messages.

While the agenda was to fix the punishment either with two-thirds majority or unanimity, Senators once again set out to discuss the merits and demerits of the charges against the professor.

However, Senator Sanjay Tandon’s five-minute monologue slamming the House for not rising to the occasion to decide the punishment almost came true, as members took three hours to come to a conclusion.

“Our society is reflected in the Senate. I was surprised that a member of the House said the professor has not touched any woman. I am ashamed that some people are going on with this. Are we waiting for something else to happen?”

He said that while some were quoting the professor’s family conditions and talking about rehabilitation, what the Senate members “need to ask ourselves [is] what place do we as an educated part of society want to give women in our country”.

He urged the House to keep this in mind when they voted on the matter, but it did not go to vote, as the House chose unanimity of decision in the end.

Senators Ajay Ranga, Varinder Gill, Jagdish Chander Mehta, Shelly Walia, Chaman Lal and D P S Randhawa, among others, spoke in favour of looking at the matter on “humanitarian grounds” and keeping the quantum of punishment proportionate to the crime committed. Senators Pawan Bansal, Anu Chathrath, Subhash Sharma, Ronki Ram, Pam Rajput and Neeru Malik, among others, spoke in favour of punishment.

“Prof Komal Singh’s only problem is alcoholism. All the complaints against him have come at a time when he has been inebriated. I agree he’s definitely not fit to teach, but we should take a remedial approach and send him to a de-addiction centre instead of taking his job away,” said Senator Gill.

To this, V-C Arun Kumar Grover said that the university tried its best to rehabilitate the professor.

“He has been given many chances. We should look at this in totality. He once misused his authority as chairperson and wrongly admitted a known person in the girls’ hostel who was not even a student. His problem is complex and if he has access to money and salary, he will have access to alcohol. If we keep him, what answer will we give to society?” he asked.

Prof Grover also read out a letter, submitted on April 5 by PUCASH, stating that it took serious note of the media reporting of the Senate meeting on April 1 and it pained them exceedingly that the House was not taking up this matter seriously.

“Has anyone thought about how difficult it is for victims to come forward and speak up? Where are we going? We need to instil confidence in students, but if such is the condition, then we can do away with PUCASH,” said Prof Rajat Sandhir, a member of the anti-sexual harassment panel.

However, Senator Chaman Lal raised questions on the legality of PUCASH and said it should be replaced by Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) according to the rules and regulations of the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD). The university, he added, should have an ICC which will also have three elected members of the student body, two elected teachers and non-teaching employees each.

The university has taken three years to dispose of the case after the first complaint was lodged in 2015. In turn, it has violated the recommendations of the PUCASH formed under the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act. The Act requires action within 60 days of the recommendation, said Senator Pam Rajput, adding that they had already disregarded the Act and its sanctity.

On April 1, too, a five-hour debate failed to yield any result and a vote to decide the punishment failed to gain a two-third majority in the House.

