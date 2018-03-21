Panjab University rowers claim overall inter-university trophy

Panjab University rowers in action during the AIU Rowing Championships at Sukhna Lake. Express Panjab University rowers in action during the AIU Rowing Championships at Sukhna Lake. Express

Hosts Panjab University claimed the overall trophy for the session 2017-18 in the All-India Inter-university Rowing Championship conducted at Sukhna Lake earlier this week. Panjab University emerged as the champions in the women’s category with a total of 72 points while Punjabi University, Patiala claimed the second spot in the same category with 65 points. Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar finished at the third spot with a total of 32 points.

In the men’s category, Punjabi University, Patiala emerged as the winners with a total of 78 points. The second spot was claimed by Panjab University with a total of 72 points while Kurukshetra University secured the third spot with a total of 61 points. Parminder Ahluwalia, Director Sports, Panjab University and Prof. Parmod Singla, senior vice-president, Rowing Federation of India gave away the prizes to the winning teams.

