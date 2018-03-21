Panjab University rowers claim overall inter-university trophy

Hosts Panjab University claimed the overall trophy for the session 2017-18 in the All-India Inter-university Rowing Championship conducted at Sukhna Lake earlier this week. Panjab University emerged as the champions in the women’s category with a total of 72 points while Punjabi University, Patiala claimed the second spot in the same category with 65 points. Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar finished at the third spot with a total of 32 points.
In the men’s category, Punjabi University, Patiala emerged as the winners with a total of 78 points. The second spot was claimed by Panjab University with a total of 72 points while Kurukshetra University secured the third spot with a total of 61 points. Parminder Ahluwalia, Director Sports, Panjab University and Prof. Parmod Singla, senior vice-president, Rowing Federation of India gave away the prizes to the winning teams.
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App