Police arrest 33 outsiders in 24 hours

SHO Poonam Dilawari warns an outsider at DAV College in Chandigarh on Friday. (Source: Sahil Walia) SHO Poonam Dilawari warns an outsider at DAV College in Chandigarh on Friday. (Source: Sahil Walia)

FOLLOWING A crackdown on outsiders residing illegally at various hostels on the Panjab University (PU) campus, 33 outsiders, including one Jetinder Gill, who is facing five criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder and under Arms Act, have been arrested in the last 24 hours. While 11 outsiders were arrested from four hostels on Thursday night, 22 outsiders, including Gill, was arrested from various parts of PU on Friday.

DSP (Central) Ram Gopal said, “Gill, a resident of Landra in Mohali, was roaming on the PU campus with five others. When he was confronted and asked for his identity, he failed to produce any card. Later, he introduced himself as a PUSU supporter and we also came to know about his criminal background. He will be produced in the local court of area SDM along with 21 others on Saturday.”

Police said all the 33 outsiders were arrested under preventive sections, including 107/151 of CrPC. Eight of the 11 outsiders, arrested from various hotels on Thursday night, have been sent to judicial custody and three others were granted regular bail. The 22, arrested on Friday, will be produced in the court of the subdivisional magistrate on Saturday.

Inspector Lakhbir Singh, the Station House Officer of PS 11, said the surprised checks at hostels would continue till the elections.

Police sources said when raids were being conducted, there was a heated exchange between outsiders and police personnel. The 11 outsiders, caught on Thursday night, were staying in the hostel rooms of many students. Police have also written to the PU authorities to take action against the students, who allowed the outsiders to stay in their rooms.

Meanwhile, police have also recovered sticks being transported in vehicles of outsiders and students to PU on Friday.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App