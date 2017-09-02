Panjab University polls: Candidates file nominations amid hectic alliance talks

SOI members file nomination for the elections at the Physics department at Panjab University on Friday. (Source: Sahil Walia) SOI members file nomination for the elections at the Physics department at Panjab University on Friday. (Source: Sahil Walia)

SIX DAYS ahead of the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) elections, prospective candidates filed their nominations on Friday. Student organisations were also busy forming last-minute alliances. The final list of candidates would be announced on Saturday.

According to information given by the PU Dean of Student Welfare (DSW), Professor Emanuel Nahar, 48 students have filed nominations for the post of president (three were rejected). For the post of vice-president, 46 nominations were filed, for secretary, 59 nominations and joint secretary, 53 nominations. DR lists were awaited from some departments.

“Nominations were peaceful. Though I received a few complaints from some departments over the eligibility of some of the candidates, that would be sorted out on Saturday,” said Nahar.

On Saturday, at 10 am, the list of approved candidates would be displayed after which parties can withdraw candidates till noon. Soon after the withdrawal, the final list would be sent to the DSW’s office around 12.30 pm. Then, the list of final candidates would be displayed.

Meanwhile, soon after filing nominations, the student outfits started taking out rallies on the campus and meet students. The Shiromani Akali Dal’s student wing, Student Organization of India (SOI), has filed eight nominations for each post and might ally with the National Students Organisation of India (NSO), Panjab University Helping Hands (PUHH) and Indian National Students’ Organisation (INSO). “We are still exploring our option. The final call on alliance will be taken on Saturday once the final list is out,” said senior SOI leader Vicky Midukhera.

Meanwhile, the Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India (NSUI) has also filed a similar number of nominations for each post and are thinking of also making NSO and PUHH their allies.

This time, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student wing of the BJP, might contest for the post of president only, while last year, it had contested the posts of secretary and joint secretary only.

“We have filed the nominations for all posts but are yet to decide if to contest for the post of president only or not. We had filed 12 nominations. All our 12 candidates are eligible for the elections,” said senior ABVP leader Krishan Sheoran.

After giving a strong competition last year, Students For Society (SFS) this time will fight on all four posts and have filed seven nominations for each post. Sharing about the alliance plan, SFS member Amritpal said, “Tough parties have approached us but we don’t think that there are any chances of alliance with anyone.”

The 2016 winners, Panjab University Students Union (PUSU), too, was busy looking for allies.

NSUI locks horns with ABVP

Members of NSUI and ABVP were involved in a spat over the nomrinations of a girl candidate. According to NSUI, a girl candidate of its party was filing nominations for all four posts. Seeing that, ABVP members allegedly started calling up her parents to complain that the girl was fighting polls illegally.

“When we heard that ABVP members were creating ruckus unnecessarily, we tried to make them understand not to call the girl’s parents. But the ABVP members, instead of listening to us, started fighting,” said NSUI member Hardik Alluwaliya. “There was some misunderstanding. We did not call anyone’s house,” said ABVP member Krishan Sheoran.

* Total votes in university: 15,690

* Total election booths: 154.

* DR to be elected: 124

