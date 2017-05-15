Panjab University fire: MC found lapses in firefighting system in Admin Block

Fire at Panjab University: The records reduced to ashes. (Sahil Walia) Fire at Panjab University: The records reduced to ashes. (Sahil Walia)

THE EARLY morning blaze which lasted nearly three hours in the Administrative Block of Panjab University has raised serious questions about the lack of fire safety norms at the varsity. The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has found lapses in the firefighting system in several buildings at PU in a check conducted two months ago. In 2013, notices were issued by the civic body for violations in as many as 36 buildings, including the Vice- Chancellor’s office, Administrative Block, Department of Botany, Department of Zoology and Department of Physics.

“Just two months back, the PU authorities were informed about the lapses in the firefighting system in various departments, including the Administrative Block, but to no avail,” said an official of the fire department.

In Sunday’s incident, the fire alarm which gets activated on detecting smoke or fire did not raise any alarm even as the students alerted the guard about the fire. The sprinkler system too was not in place. Although the authorities said that the system in place led to controlling of fire, the fire official present on the spot said, “The automatic system in place was of no use as it did not work at all. Moreover, the furniture in the block spread the flames.”

The Administrative Block is one of the four heritage buildings at PU. Station Fire Officer M L Sharma said, “The hydraulic system in place was ineffective since the generator was non-functional. Another big problem we faced was there was no proper parking space to bring in the firefighting vehicles.”

The firefighters had to break the barricading around the Administrative Block to make space for the vehicles. With the vital documents like service books and establishment check register (ECR) reduced to ashes, the due increment of the non-teaching staff will be delayed. All the past audit records are gutted. Further, the finance department now would not be able to do any kind of auditing till they get manual records.

