Panjab University: CCTV cameras, fixed meetings with wardens among student council demands

The Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC) submitted a list of demands to the Panjab University (PU) authorities, which included the installation of CCTV cameras at all the entry gates and a fixed meeting time for hostel wardens to address student issues.

The demands were submitted in a meeting which was headed by the Vice-Chancellor Arun Kumar Grover, and included Dean of Student Welfare Emanual Nahar, Dean Student Welfare Neena Caplash, Navdeep Goyal, XEN and the council members.

The council submitted a memorandum regarding the problems which were raised by students in the open meeting and asked the VC to make a committee to solve the issues.

Apart from the CCTV cameras, the council has demanded that an auto-analyser should be installed for various medical tests and the students should be given a discount of 40-45 percent at the nearby diagnostic centers. Moreover, from next session there will be a separate block for research scholars in most of the hostels.

Furthermore, they have asked for at least two water coolers per block in the boys hostels with RO systems, and also similar solutions to be provided to the girls hostels with regular cleaning and checkup of the ROs and water tanks.

A meeting with the CRICK institutes has also been sought to benefit the university students with facilities like online journals, various research instruments for research scholars and also summer trainings to master’s students which are not available in the university.

Discussing the meeting, President of the PUCSC Nishant Kaushal said, “We put forth a number of demands which were brought to us by the students in an open meeting. The meeting with the VC and the authorities was very positive as they agreed to most things and a follow-up meeting will also be held in the next 20 days to see the progress.”

VC Arun Kumar Grover proposed an odd/even system to decrease the number of vehicles around the UILS and pharmacy.