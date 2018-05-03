Panjab University campus: Rs 58 lakh approved for CCTV camera installation

Aiming at improving security on Panjab University (PU) campus, a budget of Rs 58 lakh has been approved for installing CCTV cameras in some earmarked areas, during a meeting chaired by the Dean of Student Welfare. The cameras will be installed soon after an e-tender.

A part of one of the demands of Pinjra Tod campaign, launched by Vani Sood, Secretary, Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC), these cameras will be installed outside girls’ hostels, all three gates of the North Campus and gate 3 of the South Campus.

Earlier in April, Sood had visited all the girls’ hostel to take students’ opinion on timings for woman residents, sexual harassment on the campus and their safety. On April 19, the Pinjra Tod team met the vice-chancellor about the student outreach programme. “We thank the authorities for helping us improve security at Panjab University. The poles for the cameras will cost around Rs 15 to 20 lakh,” said Sood.

A campus helpline has also been activated as part of the campaign. Students can now call 9779737403 or 0172-2771170. Other plans for increasing security include recruitment of women security guards on the campus. The university will outsource women security guards by May. Areas where lighting and fencing are required have also been marked on the campus and these will be done by the end of summer.

Under Pinjra Tod, the university authorities also agreed to extend the curfew timings in girls’ hostels from 9 pm to 11 pm, on April 5. The demand was for 24-hour entry, but the authorities agreed to 11 pm in view of security concerns.

The university has repeatedly said the reason for the curfew is that it cannot provide security to women after 9 pm. Girls account for 74 per cent of the student strength at the varsity.

