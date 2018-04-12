Panjab University anti-sexual harassment panel likely to wrap up case against dental professor in ‘10 days’

According to sources, the professor, in the first meeting told the panel, that he did not mean to “offend” anyone and that he was like a “father figure” to the girls. According to sources, the professor, in the first meeting told the panel, that he did not mean to “offend” anyone and that he was like a “father figure” to the girls.

The Panjab University Committee Against Sexual Harassment (PUCASH) Wednesday said the probe into the allegations of sexual harassment against an orthodontics professor of H S Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital is likely to be wrapped up “within 10 days”. “Another meeting regarding thus will take place in a week. There will be no dilution in the decision that we take, no matter what. We too want this to be over as soon as possible to give the victims relief,” said a member.

The students of the H S Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital, Panjab University, have expressed their discontentment over the “sluggish pace of the probe” against Professor Devinder Preet Singh. He has been accused of sexual harassment in at least 16 cases that surfaced in March. The PUCASH began its investigation into the multiple complaints on March 20.

A student, on condition of anonymity, said, “The committee told us that a meeting will be held on April 10, but that did not happen. They need to fast-track the matter as our exams are about to begin.”

According to sources, the professor, in the first meeting told the panel, that he did not mean to “offend” anyone and that he was like a “father figure” to the girls.

As many as 200 students had gathered outside the Centre for Women’s Studies and Development during the first meeting, showing their support for their peers. Since then, the students said, the committee has held only one meeting with them.

We have been let down and fear that it might take the course of another similar case, in which a professor from the department of public administration was found guilty of sexually harassing four students. In that case, it took the university three years to come out with a decision and even after that Prof Komal Singh’s case was recommended for a legal opinion after a stormy Senate meeting on April 1,” said a student.

Another student claimed that the dental college professor had “strong connections” and hinted at some support from within the institute.

In the first meeting, the PUCASH listened to all the complainants and took written statements from them. In the second meeting, said students, the panel explained the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act to make the complainants aware of its salient features.

Students said this is not the first time the professor has sexually harassed woman students and this has been on for the past three to four years.

While there is only one complaint of physical assault, the professor allegedly sent objectionable videos and texts to woman students at inappropriate hours.

A student, requesting anonymity, said, “Even our seniors told us to stay away from the professor. Similar complaints came up against him back when Prof Ashish Jain was the chairperson, but nothing materialised.”

According to them, the professor sent texts saying “I like you” or “I want to be with you” to the complainants.

About PUCASH, the students said so far they had received a favourable response from the panel that assured them that the verdict will be in their favour.

“Too many rumours of interference from influential parties has made us anxious. We want this to be over soon,” a student said.

Under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, the PUCASH has three months to probe the complaints and submit their recommendations to the university.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App