Panjab University polls: College students file papers; tentative list out

AMID STRINGENT security, maintained by police and college staff, nominations for the upcoming campus elections were filed in colleges on Friday. Later in the evening, the tentative list of candidates was released. DAV College, Sector 10, has topped the list of getting the highest number of nominations for the posts of president and vice-president with 38 students in fray for both. There are 19 candidates for the post of president, 19 for vice-president, 20 for secretary and 15 for joint secretary.

College officials said some nominations were cancelled as the candidates did not have the required qualifications. While most of them had low attendance, some of them had compartments in some subjects while a few had left the forms incomplete.

Members of the Hindustan Student Association were not allowed to file nominations as their presidential candidate had low attendance. Alleging bias, the HAS members said since Friday was the day for filing nominations, the college authorities, without giving a valid reason, cancelled the nomination of their presidential candidate Vikas, despite having fulfilled the norms.

“The college administration has intentionally done this and the reason is best known to them. We are told that our candidate can’t file the nomination because his attendance is short. However, the attendance records show that he has 90 per cent attendance, much higher than required,” said HAS president Parveen Khatkar, adding that as per the Lyngdoh Committee rules, the attendance percentage is counted from the date of admission but the college authorities said that attendance would be counted from the day college started.

Later, the college authorities called the police and asked the HSA to leave the premises. An outsider was also caught protesting with the students. After DAV, Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, had the highest number of nominations for the post of president.

As many as 19 candidates have applied for the post of president, 16 for vice-president, 21 for secretary and 15 for joint secretary. The dominating parties at the college are PUSU, SOI, SOPU and GGSU.

