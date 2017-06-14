Panipat Gurdwara collapse: Death toll mounts to three, CM visits site

A building of Gurdwara Shri Guru Singh Saheb, Pehli Patshahi, collapsed Monday. A building of Gurdwara Shri Guru Singh Saheb, Pehli Patshahi, collapsed Monday.

With two more bodies retrieved on Tuesday, the death toll climbed to three after the collapse of a gurdwara near National Highway 1 in Panipat . A team of the NDRF and Haryana Police was still busy looking for anyone trapped under the debris.

Three persons were killed and six others injured when a building of Gurdwara Shri Guru Singh Saheb, Pehli Patshahi in Panipat collapsed on Monday. Police have confirmed that that the three casualties in the incident included two labourers.

The gurdwara, where construction work was going on, is located on the busy GT Road. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced an assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the family members of those killed in the incident. He also announced assistance of Rs two lakh for those grievously injured and Rs one lakh to those who had sustained minor injuries. The CM, who visited the site to review the relief measures, directed officers to carry out the relief work at a rapid pace.

“The Haryana government stands with the bereaved families in this moment of grief,” he added. On the CM’s directions, a high-level committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Panipat, Rajiv Mehta, has been constituted to probe the incident.

