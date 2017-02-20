Panic in Chandigarh sector 15 after ‘gunshots’ fired in air; cops to scrutinise CCTV footage

SOME PERSONS in an Innova car allegedly fired gunshots in the air in the residential area in Sector 15 in the early hours of Sunday. Police started investigation after registering a case against unidentified persons. The complainant is a law student at Panjab University.

According to the police, Anand Gupta, a Sector 15 resident, told them that some youths pressed his doorbell twice around 3.30 am on Sunday. When he opened the door, he saw some youths in an Innova car and also heard gunshots. He also told the police that in the past too, someone pressed their doorbell late in the night.

The police officials said that Gupta could not note the registration number of the car as it was dark outside. The police officials will scrutinise CCTV footage of the cameras installed at the traffic light points. However, the police officials said that they did not get any information from Gupta’s neighbours about the incident.

Sources in the police said that they had recorded the statement of nine people of the locality, including two security guards who man the gates at the entry points of the area. But they said they did not see any vehicle leaving the area and also did not hear any gunshots.

Gupta then called the police and also informed his family and neighbours. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case against unidentified persons under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Sector 11 police station.