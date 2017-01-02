Panel to focus on jobs for outstanding sportspersons: Manohar Lal Khattar

HARYANA CHIEF Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said the state government had constituted a committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary to seek its recommendations to streamline the process of giving employment to the outstanding sportspersons in the state. Also, wrestling mats would be provided to 100 akharas during this year.

Interacting with the media after honouring two Phogat sisters, wrestlers Geeta and Babita at his residence here Sunday, Khattar said that based on the recommendations of this committee, a new policy would be formulated. Some sportspersons had moved court to get government jobs.

The CM gave “cashless Shagun” to Geeta Phogat who recently got married. He urged people to give preference to cashless transactions. Geeta and her sisters will participate in the second edition of Pro Wrestling League starting Monday.

Khattar said their father, Mahavir Phogat, had submitted to him a charter of demands for development works required to be undertaken in their native village Balali. These included improvement in sports facilities and repair of a road, especially development of sports infrastructure over an area of 10 acres in the village.