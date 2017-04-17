Panel says 15 students not involved, submits report to UT Administrator

V P Singh Badnore V P Singh Badnore

After naming 68 students in a complaint to police for the violence that broke out at Panjab University on Tuesday, the varsity authorities after looking into the videos of the daylong protests have found at least 15 students are not “directly or seriously involved” in the protests. A report of the law and order problem on the campus on April 11 has also been submitted to UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore.

The committee of professors, wardens and senior university officials has come to the conclusion that some of the students named in the complaint before the violence were just onlookers or among the peacefully protesting students, according to official sources. “These students are not seemingly involved in the violence and should be dealt with accordingly,” said a senior official, who is part of the committee.

Official sources said a brief report was submitted to the UT Administrator on Sunday evening detailing the daylong incident. “The committee also handed over the list of seemingly innocent students to V-C who submitted a report to Governor,” the official said.

Badnore on Friday had sought a report from the university officials regarding Tuesday’s violence, following which a committee, headed by university chief security officer Prof Ashwani Koul, was formed to ascertain if any innocent student had been named. On Saturday during the daylong meeting, in which PU Campus Students Council president Nishant Kaushal and vice-president Avneet Kaur also participated, the videos of the protests were looked into and students belonging to different departments, including Chemical Engineering and Law, were found not to be involved in stone-pelting.

“Many videos were seen and we were clearly able to distinguish the faces who were just onlookers or were trying to stop others from indulging in violence. Accordingly, a list was prepared. More meetings will be held,” said a professor who was part of the meeting.

Vice-Chancellor Arun Kumar Grover, while confirming that a report on the violence had been submitted to the UT Administrator, said the university could now only provide inputs about the students who were not directly involved in stone-pelting. Asked why they were implicated, Grover said, “I cannot answer that. We are saying it seems they (students) are not directly/seriously involved.”

