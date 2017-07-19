Panel proposal: 16-year-olds to get membership of community centres

At a community centre in Chandigarh. (Express Photo) At a community centre in Chandigarh. (Express Photo)

NOW A 16-year-old can also get membership in a community centre. It was recommended by the committee managing the community centres to encourage youngsters to opt for gym and game facilities in the community centres.

Earlier, a person aged 18 and above only could get the membership. In case there is no community centre in the sector where the person is residing, he can get membership in his adjoining sector, the panel proposed. The final recommendations made by the panel would be placed before the general house in its meeting scheduled to be held later this month.

Chairman of the committee Arun Sood said that this had been done to enable youngsters to maintain a healthy lifestyle and avail the gym facilities in the community centres. “They can even play games in the badminton or tennis court at the community centre.”

The enrolment fee for a person is Rs 1,000 annually while for senior citizens, it is Rs 500. The Municipal Corporation is making available gym facilities at almost all the community centres. New centres are being constructed in most of the sectors while there are ones which are old and are being reconstructed as in sectors 38, 20 and 21.

The panel also decided that club facilities would be made available in the community centres. Also, the executive committee managing the community centre would have one scheduled caste member and 33 per cent of them would be women. There are 44 community centres in the city.

“We have also decided that if a person needs to prepone or postpone his event or a function one week before, it can be done free of cost totally. Earlier, the person had to pay for cancellation charges and then book the hall again,” Sood added.

Already, the panel has proposed that the halls of community centres may be made soundproof so that functions held in the halls do not create any noise for people as community centres are located in the middle of the residential area.

The panel had recommended that short religious events can also be organised for a short span. However, for other wedding events, DJs would not be allowed in the lawn but in the halls only for which soundproof halls are being constructed.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App