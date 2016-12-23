Panchkula: Zero takers for 12 residential sites

The e-auction of residential sites by the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) evoked a poor response as there were no takers for 12 sites out of 24 put up for sale on Thursday. However, HUDA earned more revenue as compared to the last auction in October. From the sale of 12 sites, HUDA earned revenue of Rs 43 crore against the reserve price of Rs 66.67 crore, while in auction held in October, HUDA earned Rs 24 crore from the sale of 14 sites. This is for the first time auction of residential plots is being done.

A total of 104 people had registered for taking part in the auction. Earlier, residential plots were allotted through draw of lots.

Thirteen 14-marla plots, one 10-marla plot, three 1-kanal plot and seven 2-kanal plots in Sector 12, Sector 4 and Mansa Devi Complex were auctioned. All the 12 sites sold on Thursday are in Mansa Devi Complex. A 2-kanal corner plot was purchased for Rs 5.53 crore against the reserve price of Rs 4.9 crore. A 2-Kanal Plot (Number 189) was purchased for Rs 4.51 crore, while another 2 kanal plot (number 190) went for Rs 4.49 crore.The left over sites will be put up for auction on January 5.