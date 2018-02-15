Panchkula: ‘We often have to risk our lives while coming to college’

(By Anup Tripathi)

Scores of students of Government College, Sector 1, coming from distant places like Barwala, Raipurrani, Naraingarh, Ambala, have complained of poor bus service and connectivity causing problems for them. The college goers said they risk their lives almost every day while travelling in overcrowded buses of Haryana Roadways. Students maintained that they were forced to travel on the buses while standing at the door.

Vineet Kumar, a college student, said, “If we want to get back from college to Barwala, we have to first go to the Sector 5 bus stop in Panchkula. From there, we have to jump on the bus which is overcrowded as people are forced to sit on top of the buses at times.”

Om Prakash, a resident of Kakarmajra village, and Mandeep from Naraingarh, who travel about 35-40 km and 40-50 km, respectively, maintained, “We often have to risk our lives trying to come to college as we have to hang from the buses and sit on top of the bus due to congestion.” They further stated that they start their journeys as early as 6-7 am and reach the college at around 9-10 considering they catch a bus in that time frame.

Further they also tell us that there is no special service to Panchkula either so they have to wait it out, for hours sometimes. When asked why people usually don’t come to college on rainy days, he states bluntly, “There aren’t any bus stands as it is and the area where we wait for the buses often gets flooded and there isn’t any space to stand”.

Another student maintained that drivers of Haryana Roadways buses do not stop the buses at the designated bus stop, which is situated just outside the Government College, Sector 1, and preferred to stop the buses at the light point of Majri, which is 50 metres before the college.

