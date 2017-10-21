Panchkula violence: Injured Dera follower admitted to GMCH-32

The GMCH building in Sector 32, Chandigarh. (File photo/Express) The GMCH building in Sector 32, Chandigarh. (File photo/Express)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court was informed on Friday that the protester who was hit by a bullet during the Panchkula violence on August 25 has been admitted to the Chandigarh’s Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH-32) for treatment. The Dera Sacha Sauda follower has been in custody in the Ambala jail in connection with the violence.

Shyam Singh, who is facing charges under various sections of IPC for rioting had approached the High Court on Wednesday seeking adequate medical treatment for the injuries. He had said the Ambala jail authorities have stopped providing him medical facilities and the infection caused by non-availability of the medical care could prove fatal for his life.

Superintendent of Ambala jail on Friday in an affidavit told the High Court that the prisoner was earlier treated at the Civil Hospital Ambala and on Thursday he was admitted in the Sector 32 hospital here for further treatment and regular medical checkup.

Haryana government last month had told the High Court that the superintendents of the state jails have been authorised to call a doctor for providing medical attention to inmates on government expenses. The High Court had earlier asked the government to make necessary and adequate medical arrangements for the injured, who have been arrested for the Panchkula violence.

