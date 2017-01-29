Panchkula: Two kids gone ‘missing’ from shelter home traced in Lucknow, say they escaped on their own

The shelter home in Sector 2 The shelter home in Sector 2

Two children, who had disappeared from Bal Niketan, a shelter home in Sector 2, were traced in Lucknow and brought back on Saturday. Both the children were medically examined and were found fit. They have also recorded their statements before a local magistrate and maintained that they had escaped willingly. Sources in social welfare department said one of the children is from Bihar.

When he urged the other kid to take him to Bihar, both escaped after scaling the boundary wall of shelter home a fortnight back. A senior officer said the two were heading towards Bihar in a train but were stopped by railway police authorities at Lucknow railway station. The two were admitted at a shelter home in Lucknow and both revealed the address of Bal Niketan in Panchkula. A joint team of Panchkula police and social welfare department went to Lucknow to bring them back.