Panchkula to get 24×7 power supply from Jan 1

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo)

Panchkula residents are set to get uninterrupted power supply from January 1, said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on the sidelines of the foundation stone laying ceremony of National Institute of Fashion Technology on Thursday. Panchkula would become the first district in Haryana to get 24×7 uninterrupted electricity. There are nearly 1.5 lakh consumers of different categories in Panchkula, divided into six sub-divisions — Panchkula city, Panchkula suburban, Kalka, Barwala, Pinjore and Raipurani. At present, the power supply in the district is erratic, especially in villages.

To check power theft and contain line losses, the Haryana government has decided that feeders having transmission and distribution losses of less than 20 per cent will be supplied round-the-clock power supply in the state. Panchkula being the first to achieve this, 24×7 uninterrupted electricity will be supplied in the district.

The chief minister said: “A lot of efforts have been put in to improve the distribution and transmission network in Panchkula. The district has been rewarded with 24×7 power supply from January.” Citizen Welfare Association president S K Nayar said erratic power supply owing to frequent breakdowns takes a toll on the normal life in the city, especially during summer. “It is good that the government has announced to supply power round-the-clock in the district. It should also focus on timely fault detection and repairs,” said Nayar.

Although the department has sufficient power to meet the peak summer demand, the timely fault repair and preventive maintenance have emerged as the key area of concern because of manpower crisis. Since 1979, Panchkula has witnessed a steep rise in the electricity load and number of connections. Apart from effecting improvement in supply, stern action is being taken to prevent theft of electricity and against those obstructing government operations. The electricity department has also carried a drive to recover pending electricity bills from consumers.