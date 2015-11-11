Panchkula police busts gang planning ATM heist

The Panchkula police Tuesday arrested five members of a gang who were allegedly planning to loot an ATM in Sector 25.

In a media statement, the police said that the accused were arrested from Herbal Park in Sector 27 by a CIA team led by Sub-Inspector Surjit Singh.

The accused have identified as Ram Singh alias Jaibir, a resident of Badaun district in Uttar Pradesh; Shiv Pal alias Raju, a resident of Hardoi district in UP; Dhara Singh, a resident of Badaun, UP; Kaimraj alias Raju, a resident of Kurukshetra, Haryana; and Inderpal, a resident of Badaun, UP.

The police also have recovered two country-made pistols, four live cartridges and a car from the accused.

According to the police, there were stolen gas cylinders in the car.

The statement further read that the accused have confessed to have stolen over 250 transformers in Panchkula, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal and Rajpura. They have also confessed to have robbed a jewellery shop in Ramgarh in March.

The accused have been booked at the Chandimandir police station. They were produced in a local court and sent to police custody.

