Panchkula plans to slash DLF Valley collector rates

The Panchkula district administration has proposed a reduction of 12 per cent in the collector rates of DLF Valley, a residential and commercial project in Panchkula. The rates proposed have been revised for the second phase of 2017-18.

As per the proposed rates, the collector rates of the ground floor have been reduced to Rs 4,600 per square feet, of first floor to Rs 3,900 per square feet and of second floor to Rs 3,550 per square feet. For that of a plot on the site, collector rates have been reduced to Rs 35,650 per square yards.

The Haryana government had asked the administration to look into the high collector rates of the DLF Valley in Pinjore, citing lack of facilities. Later, the administration had constituted a committee to examine the issue. The contention cited was that the Amravati enclave located nearby had more facilities as compared to DLF and even then its collector rates were low while that of DLF were high.

The administration has also proposed a hike of 10 per cent in the collector rates of Amravati enclave, as per which the revised collector rate has been proposed at Rs 2,650 per square feet. The collector rates of plot in Amravati enclave has been brought at par with DLF valley, i.e. Rs 35,650 per square yards.

Panchkulas Additional Deputy Commissioner Mukul Kumar, who is heading the three-member committee examining the issue, said, “Revised collector rates have been uploaded on the website of Panchkula administration for inviting suggestions and objections from the public till March 10. After that, these will be made applicable. It is for the first time that the rates have been revised twice in a year. We will carry out another exercise for the first phase of 2018-19 after this.”

Sandeep Malik, a resident of DLF Valley who had given a representation to the government about lowering the collector rates, said, “Collector rates should have been reduced by 50 per cent. I had also demanded a vigilance probe as to who recommended a hike in collector rates of the DLF Valley when there were no facilities.”

