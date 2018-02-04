Panchkula murder: Rajni’s mother, cousins try to attack accused, cops stop them

Police come between Rajni’s kin and Manmohan Saturday. (Express photo) Police come between Rajni’s kin and Manmohan Saturday. (Express photo)

THE AGITATED family members of Rajni Bala, who according to police, was murdered at the behest of her husband, advocate Manmohan Kumar, tried to attack the accused at the district court complex here on Saturday, demanding that he return the body of his wife.

Manmohan was being brought back from the court of Judicial Magistrate when Rajni’s kin, especially women, tried to attack him. His police remand was extended by three days.

Police told the court that Manmohan had earlier misled them stating that one of his associates, Imshad Ali, had dumped Rajni’s body in the forest of Neemuch in MP. And now, he is saying that her body was dumped in the forests of Morni.

Police managed to control the agitated relatives, who were also involved in a heated argument with them. The women, who tried to attack Manmohan, included Rajni’s mother Ramwati, cousin Jyoti and others.

Jyoti, a resident of Surajpur, said, “We want our sister’s body. Manmohan killed my sister and he knows the place where her body was dumped. If Manmohan is misleading police, then police are misleading us. Seven days have passed since we were told that Rajni’s body would be handed over to us in a day or two.” Rajni’s mother said, “Rajni was the only person, who looked after me. Both my sons stay elsewhere. My daughter will not rest in peace if her body is not found and cremated.”

Rajinder Kumar, Rajni’s cousin and complainant in the murder case, said, “In the last six days, I was called by Panchkula police four times and whenever I asked them about my sister’s body, they replied that it would be found tomorrow or day after. If it is not found, how can I believe that my sister is dead. I am sure police are not telling the truth.”

Manmohan was arrested after his woman friend Monica and her brother-in-law, Sandeep who had abducted Rajni and killed her in a moving car on January 16, spilled the beans on him. Inspector Suraj Kumar, in-charge of CIA attached to SIT, said, “Rajni’s kin tried to attack the accused but police foiled their attempts. Manmohan misled the police. We are making efforts to recover the body.” A case was registered at Sector 20 PS.

Meanwhile, Manmohan’s lawyers demanded a regular meeting with him and his health check-up every day. The court allowed the defense counsel to meet Manmohan in police custody and directed the police to conduct his medical examination every day.

