Panchkula Municipal Corporation: Vigilance Bureau recommends recovery of Rs.85 lakh from contractors

The Haryana state Vigilance Bureau has recommended recovery of around Rs.85 lakh from contractors for use of sub-standard material in construction of roads and laying of paver blocks in Panchkula.

The bureau has also recommended departmental action against officials of Panchkula Municipal Corporation, including executive officer (EO) OP Sihag, former superintendent engineer (SE) Anil Mehta, junior engineers (JE) Sanjay Goyal, Raj Kumar and others under Section 7 of Haryana Service Rules.

Haryana government has approved the inquiry report (in possession of Chandigarh Newsline) submitted by the department. In a letter written to the additional secretary urban local bodies (ULB) on December 19, the government asked the department to take action against the contractors and MC officials as per recommendations made by the Vigilance department and to submit the action taken report.

The inquiry was conducted by DSP Vigilance Raj Singh, on the direction of then Director General (DG) Vigilance SN Vashisht after BL Tandon, convenor of The People’s Voice God’s Voice Group, lodged a complaint with Haryana Chief Minister in July 2015. In the complaint, Tandon had pointed out irregularities committed by the MC officials in carpeting of roads and laying of paver blocks.

Tandon had alleged that sub-standard material was used in carpeting of roads in Sectors — 2/4, 8/ 9, 9/10, 11/2, 21A/4B, 15/6, Industrial Area Phase I and II — and paver blocks in Sectors — 4,9, 12, 15 and 16. He had also levelled allegations of corruption against MC officials.

The Vigilance team has collected 61 samples from all the locations which were sent to Madhuban for testing. The binder content in most of the roads was found lower than permissible limit and the quality of paver blocks was also found to be poor. Not only that, the contractors did not use required amount of cement to fix the blocks.

Sample this: A total of 2.41 metric ton of bitumen was found less in road carped in Phase I of Industrial Area, which cost around Rs 1.41 lakh. The road was repaired by MS NH Construction. Similarly, 18 metric ton of bitumen was found less in roads carpeted in Sector 14/15. A sum of Rs 10.61lakh is to be recovered from JB Infrastructure. A total of 34.65 metric ton of bitumen was found less in B roads of Sector 15. Around Rs 20.22 lakh has been recommended to be recovered from Bindra Contractors. A sum of Rs 2.1 lakh is to be recovered from Arvind Kumarwhile Rs 1.60 lakh is to be recovered from Surya Labour Construction for laying poor quality of paver blocks in Sector 9 and 16.

When contacted, Haryana Vigilance DG Parminder Rai said that they have submitted their report with recommendations. “Now the concerned department has to take action based on the report,” he said.