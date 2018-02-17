Panchkula Municipal Corporation introduces stone mastic asphalt for road carpeting

Carpeting of a roundabout under way in Panchkula. (Express Photo/Jaipal Singh) Carpeting of a roundabout under way in Panchkula. (Express Photo/Jaipal Singh)

Panchkula Municipal Corporation has introduced stone mastic asphalt material for the ongoing carpeting of roundabouts, where vehicular movement is heavier, to prevent frequent damage to roads. Carpeting began on February 1 in the city. Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has given instructions to use mastic asphalt to build roads and bridges because of its distinct features and durability, said officials.

O P Sihag, Executive Officer, Municipal Corporation, told Chandigarh Newsline, “This is for the first time that such roads are being constructed in Panchkula. As of now, we are only focusing on areas where traffic movement is heavy.” Sihag said the stone mastic asphalt was first introduced in Chandigarh and Delhi and has now been extended to Panchkula after its success there. Officials said Geeta Chowk (sectors 5,6,7, and 8 roundabout), Bella Vista Chowk (Sector 2/6 roundabout), Bus stand/Tawa Chowk (general bus stand/Sector 10 roundabout) and Labour Chowk (Sector 16 roundabout) have been chosen for special carpeting.

“The roundabouts witness a lot of vehicular movement because of which the roads suffer a lot of abrasions that later result in potholes. Because of the abrasions and loosened aggregate, vehicles, especially two-wheelers, skid which often leads to fatal accidents. That is why we have chosen quality material for the new roads,” said Sihag.

The construction of roads has already been completed at three of the sites, including Bella Vista Chowk, Bus stand/Tawa Chowk and Labour Chowk. “Right now, we are working at Geeta Chowk. We hope to complete the site this weekend only,” said Sunny Bansal, contractor of the project. “Most of the damage that roads suffer is because of water and excessive traffic. Roads constructed from mastic asphalt are tailored to address these two issues. These roads are abrasion resistant and impervious. It doesn’t allow water to seep in and erode the surface,” said Bansal.

Officials said mastic asphalt also leads to low maintenance and easy repair. “The thickness of mastic asphalt roads usually falls between 6 mm and 40 mm. The thickness of these roads is 25 mm. These roads differ from normal roads because of the quantity and ratio of bitumen (asphalt) and lime powder. These roads are more durable because of the higher quantity of bitumen used in the composition. It is primarily used at roundabouts, junctions and flyovers where traffic is heavy,” said Bansal. The cost of constructing such roads is twice the amount spent on constructing regular roads. “The mastic asphalt layer costs Rs 825/sq m. In 1 sq metre of mastic asphalt layer, 5.8 kg of bitumen is used,” said Sihag.

Talking about the efficiency of constructing roads in cold weather conditions, Bansal said, “We prefer to do it in winter. In summer, the materials spill and the process becomes hectic. Even if we have to do it in summer, we will do it at evenings or at night.” “The mixture for constructing a regular road comes from the plant but in case of mastic asphalt roads, the mixture is created at the work site only. One tonne of mastic asphalt mixture consists of 38 per cent aggregate, 32 per cent dust, 20 per cent lime powder and 10 per cent bitumen,” said Sanjit Saini, supervisor at Geeta Chowk work site.

Another distinct feature of these new roads is that the stones are embedded in the mastic asphalt layer. “Four workers are deployed for embedding stones in the mastic layer. While two workers place the stones on the layer, the other two hammer them in. The purpose of placing these stones is to increase resistance and avoid skidding of vehicles especially when the roads are wet because of rain. The stones also decrease the chances of vehicles skidding while applying brakes abruptly,” said Saini.

Around 50 workers are working at Geeta Chowk. “We have a machine that is capable of producing 2 tonnes of mastic asphalt. The asphalt is carried from the machine to the work site on a hand cart. Then, two workers spread the mixture on the road in a casing made of planks that is 1 metre wide and 25-30 metres long,” said Saini. “We are currently in talks with the MC officials to repair the junctions lying damaged for long or damaged quite often such as Amartex Chowk and the road that leads to Industrial Area phase 2,” said Bansal.

