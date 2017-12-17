Panchkula hit and run: Tribunal orders Rs 16.81 lakh compensation for victim’s kin

Pradeep Kumar Rai Pradeep Kumar Rai

Pradeep Kumar Rai, a 57-year-old Haryana government employee, was hit by a rashly driven Haryana Roadways bus near Hafed Chowk, Panchkula, while he was out on office work on cycle. He succumbed to injuries in hospital. Pradeep’s family, including his 44-year-old wife Gyani Devi, 32-year-old son Ritesh Kumar and daughters Meenakshi and Neha, in their mid-twenties, have been awarded Rs 16.81 lakh compensation by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT). But the family claimed that the amount was not enough to compensate the absence of Pradeep.

According to police reports, Pradeep, a peon in the Haryana irrigation department, Panchkula, was knocked down by the HR bus on February 27, 2017. The bus was apparently being driven in a rash and negligent manner by the driver, Praveen Kumar. As a result, Pradeep and his cycle fell and he was severely injured. Pradeep was admitted to Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula, where he died. Following this, a case was registered at Sector-5 Police Station, Panchkula, and Praveen, the accused driver, was booked in the case.

Meanwhile, the claimants, Pradeep’s wife, son and daughters, filed an application with MACT, seeking Rs 70 lakh compensation for Rai’s death. In reply, Praveen, the bus driver, submitted a written statement in court, stating that the petition was merely hypothetical and imaginary and no accident had occurred. Also, the general manager of Haryana Roadways, Chandigarh depot, objected, saying the claimants had no cause of action and the petition was not maintainable as the accident did not occur due to any fault of the driver.

The lawyer of the claimants, Yadvinder Pal, argued that the offending bus struck his client as a result of which he fell. The case has also been registered against the respondent at Sector-5 PS for causing the accident. The FIR was filed on the basis of Ritesh’s statement and he has specifically stated in the affidavit that his farther died due to rash and negligent driving by Praveen.

After hearing the arguments, MACT directed the insurance firm, the bus driver and Haryana Roadways to pay Rs 16.81 lakh as compensation with 7.5 per cent interest from the date of filing the application.

Pradeep’s family, however, was not happy with the compensation. “My father was supposed to retire in 2021 and he had a major responsibility of getting my sisters married off. Besides, my mother’s life partner is gone forever due to the accident. Though no compensation can fill my father’s space, the awarded amount is even less,” said Ritesh, adding, “We are yet to receive the amount awarded. But, we will surely approach a higher court to seek more compensation for my mother and two sisters.”

