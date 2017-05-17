Panchkula: ‘Harassed’ by neighbours, 60-year-old kills himself

A 60-year-old man committed suicide by allegedly hanging himself with a branch of a tree near his agricultural land at Raipurrani on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Ravinder Kumar.

Meanwhile, following the allegations of Kumar’s family members, police have booked three three neighbours, identified as Sukhpal Singh, his wife, Indra Devi, and their son, Mandeep Singh for abetment of suicide. A case under Section 306 of IPC has been registered at the Raipurrani police station.

Police sources said in their statement, the kin of the victim claimed that when family members came to know that Kumar was being harassed by three neighbours who allegedly had a scuffle with him three days ago. Since then Kumar was under depression.

The body was rushed to civil hospital Sector-6 and was handed over to family members after postmortem examination. Inspector Arvind Kumar, SHO of PS Raipurrani, said, “An FIR was lodged against three people and an investigation has been started. Legal action against the accused will be taken after thorough investigation.”

