Panchkula gets new Deputy Commissioner

New Panchkula DC Gauri Parashar Joshi. Express New Panchkula DC Gauri Parashar Joshi. Express

A 2009 batch IAS officer, Gauri Parashar Joshi, will be the new Deputy Commissioner of Panchkula. She will be replacing Garima Mittal, who took over charge in April last year. The orders for transfer were issued by the Haryana government Saturday.

Watch What Else is Making news



Joshi was holding the charge of Director and Additional Secretary of the Tourism Department. Her husband, Ajit Balaji Joshi, is the Deputy Commissioner of Chandigarh. Joshi will also hold the charge of Chief Administrator, Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, Panchkula.

Mittal has been posted as Chief Executive, Haryana Khadi and Village Industries Board.