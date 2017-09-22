Panchkula gets new civic chief, fourth one in more than four months

Rajesh Jogpal Rajesh Jogpal

Haryana appointed Rajesh Jogpal as the new municipal commissioner of Panchkula, who assumed charge on Thursday. He is the fourth municipal commissioner within a period of four-and-a-half months. There have been back-to-back transfers of municipal commissioners owing to the tussle between Mayor Upinder Ahluwalia and BJP MLA Gian Chand Gupta. Before their transfers, the commissioners alleged that the environment in Panchkula Municipal Corporation was not conducive to work in.

With most of the councillors in the Panchkula Municipal Corporation holding affiliation to the Congress and BJP being the ruling party in Haryana, conflicts are evident and development works in the city have come to a standstill.

The new civic commissioner said residents of Panchkula have lost pride in the MC and he would make efforts to restore that faith. On the situation of “non-conducive working environment in Panchkula MC”, Jogpal said: “Development of the city is the mandate and that does not come in a conflict zone. I will look forward to work harmoniously.”

It all started with the posting of commissioner Lalit Siwach in September 2016 when he had a showdown with the mayor and had written to the then Ambala divisional commissioner over grievances filed by civic staffers that they were being pressurised for some works. Both mayor and the then commissioner complained against each other to the senior officials.

On May 18, 2017, the government had transferred Siwach and appointed Shaleen, a 2012-batch IAS officer, as the new MC commissioner. But he too was shifted in less than two months.

Shaleen had written to the Haryana Chief Secretary that the environment in the Panchkula MC was not conducive to work in and that the mayor was threatening him. The mayor had said that Shaleen was playing in the hands of local BJP leadership. Shaleen was later accused of threatening a scribe for writing about MC and following protests by journalists, he was transferred on July 11, 2017.

Ashok Kumar Meena replaced Shaleen but he too was transferred within two-and- a-half months. The mayor had stated: “Meena had begun to work. He was a really nice officer. In fact the government dominates the officers who with the fear of adverse remarks in the ACR do what they say. Whatever the reason may be, we just want the work to be done in Panchkula.”

MLA Gian Chand Gupta, who is out of country, said he got to know about the transfer. “The mayor should answer why there are back-to-back new municipal commissioners. The fact is that these officers do not want a posting in the Panchkula Municipal Corporation because they fear that the mayor will start writing for their vigilance inquiries and keep interfering. Meena had many additional charges and it was difficult for him to come to the MC. At least this new commissioner will have only charge,” he said.

On his first day, Jogpal got a Facebook page of Panchkula MC prepared wherein residents can post pictures. The page would be monitored by the commissioner himself. The grievances that do not require much funds would be addressed immediately and the rest would be done in the said time-frame.

On the condition of roads, Jogpal said: “I assure that in one month’s time, the residents would not get to see any pothole. The patchwork has already begun.”

