Panchkula gets its first WiFi hotspot

The first high-speed WiFi hotspot of Panchkula was inaugurated on Wednesday at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector-3, by Gian Chand Gupta, MLA, and Latika Sharma, MLA, Kalka. According to officials, the 13 high-speed wifi hotspots have been selected where it will be beneficial to general public like markets, parks and other public places.

“In Municipal Corporation, Panchkula area, the people will be able to access free high speed wifi service for 24 hours. 1 GB of data will be provided on every mobile number,” said an official. Gian Chand Gupta on the occasion said, “We are there to serve our public. Panchkula has always been a step ahead from all the cities in Haryana. We already have different initiatives undergoing in Panchkula as a part of Digital India Project like Swachh Map, Harpath Website, Citizen Service Centre which provides services online. We are working hard to fulfill our Prime Ministers dream of Digital India.”

Officials said that high speed Wi-Fi hotspot facility of 1 GB per day will be provided by Esto Internet free of cost for a period of three years in the area of Municipal Corporation, Panchkula.

