Panchkula estate office set to go paperless

HUDA office in Panchkula. (Source: File) HUDA office in Panchkula. (Source: File)

The Panchkula Estate office will go paperless by next month if everything goes as per plans of the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA). Once implemented, Panchkula estate office will be first in the state to go paperless.

For implementation of the project, HUDA has got the entire property record of Panchkula – both commercial and residential – digitised, for which a private company was hired. Back-end computerisation of the estate office has also been done and it has successfully carried a trial on Sectors 27 and 31 last week.

Sharing details of the project, Panchkula estate officer (EO) Virat Kumar said that all the files will be moved in electronic mode right from the dealing hand to highest decision-making authority.

Explaining the system, the EO said that after receiving an application from a resident for availing any service, the dealing hand official will put up noting in e-forms. The system will also enable the officials of the departments to keep a track of the movement of each file. Besides creating paperless environment, the system will also help the departments in automating other functions like leave management and employee management.

At present, all the files in estate office are created and moved manually. The process of availing various services such as property registration, property transfer, mortgage of property etc consumes a lot of time and is marred by red-tape. “The system will create simplified, responsive, effective and transparent working environment. It will definitely improve the time of delivery of services,” said Kumar.

In the past, HUDA had made unsuccessful attempts of going paperless by introducing Plot and Property Management System (PPM). “Due to some technical issues, estate office could not be made paperless in the past. But, now we have digitised all the property records and the technical issues have been resolved,” added Kumar.