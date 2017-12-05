Panchkula DC told to look into high collector rates at DLF Valley in Pinjore

At present, even for the plots, the collector rate at Amravati is Rs 20,000 per square yard but that in DLF is Rs 40,500 per square yard. (Representational Image) At present, even for the plots, the collector rate at Amravati is Rs 20,000 per square yard but that in DLF is Rs 40,500 per square yard. (Representational Image)

THE ADDITIONAL Chief Secretary (ACS) of Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management has asked the Panchkula Deputy Commissioner to look into the high collector rates at DLF Valley in Pinjore even when “there are no such facilities available there” as compared to Amravati Enclave which has all the facilities but the collector rates are comparatively less there.

Haryana’s Revenue and Disaster Management responded to various letters and representations sent by the local residents. The letter sent to the DC on November 6 stated, “In the representation it has been noticed that the collector rates of DLF valley are very high in comparison to Amravti Enclave. The Amravati Enclave is the most developed colony in which two banks, four schools, club, police chowkis, shops, hotels, kothies, flats, chokhi dhani etc all facilities are available. In DLF valley no such facilities are available.”

The DC was told that collector rate in DLF (independent floors) was fixed at Rs 5,200 per square foot while that in Amravati was Rs 2,400 per square foot. DLF had come up with a housing project in Bhagwanpur in Sector 3, Pinjore, in 2010. After the completion of the project, it was in April this year that the registrations started.

At present, even for the plots, the collector rate at Amravati is Rs 20,000 per square yard but that in DLF is Rs 40,500 per square yard. Advocate Sandeep Malik, one of those who filed representations with the state government, stated, “If the transaction value of the flat is Rs 40 lakh, the stamp duty will have to paid on the Rs 80 lakh amount because of the higher collector rate. Because of this people are facing so many problems. They are unable to transfer their flats as there aren’t any takers because of higher collector rates.”

Rohit Sharma, head of the corporate and communications wing of the DLF Valley, said that they too want the collector rates to come down as because of it, transactions are not taking place. “We too are aggrieved. It is not about any facilities or something to benefit DLF. We too have been highlighting this anomaly and requesting the authorities that the collector rates be reduced. MDC Sector 4 is like a prime land in Panchkula where the rate of the ground floor is Rs 2,018 square foot but DLF rate is Rs 5,200 square foot. It isn’t justified,” said Rohit Sharma.

Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Gauri Prashar Joshi said that she had sought a report from the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Kalka, regarding the matter and after that a decision shall be taken.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App