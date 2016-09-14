Panchkula: Consumer forum tells automobile company to replace car with new one

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum Tuesday held a Panchkula- based automobile dealer guilty of deficiency in services for selling a car with manufacturing defects to a Chandigarh resident and directed it to replace the car with a new one. Vandana Sharma, a resident of Sector 39 in Chandigarh, had purchased a Hyundai i20 elite on December 3, 2014 from Ultimate Automobiles Private Limited, Industrial Area, Phase II, Panchkula for Rs 6.61 lakh. In February, she had noticed unusual noise in the car each time brakes were applied. She approached their the dealer’s office in Chandigarh on March 1, 2015 and brake pads were cleaned but the problem persisted. Taking the case into consideration, the Forum stated that the car had a manufacturing defect due to which Sharma had to undergo a lot of harassment. Highlighting that Ultimate Automobiles was guilty of deficiency in services, the Court directed it to replace the car with a new one of the same make, free of charge.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App