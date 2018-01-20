Panchkula civic body starts door-to-door waste collection

House-wise distribution of blue and green collections bins has already been carried out in MDC House-wise distribution of blue and green collections bins has already been carried out in MDC

Panchkula Municipal Corporation (MC) has started door-to-door collection of waste, which is part of a proposed Integrated Solid Waste Management Project, even as the Urban Local Bodies Department has failed to attract any successful bidder for the much-delayed project in the city.

The Urban Local Bodies Department had planned to start the project this year after much delay due to pending litigations against the project in different courts, but received only a single bid for it. Officials said fresh tenders have been issued for the project.

Priyanka Chauhan, an official with Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in Panchkula, said they, however, went ahead with door-to-door waste collection since December 15. “We had earlier floated a tender for 80 e-carts for collecting segregated waste across all 29 wards. We have also started distributing blue and green bins for collection of dry and wet wastes separately,” she said.

House-wise distribution of blue and green collections bins has already been carried out in MDC, Sectors 4, 5, 6, 17 and 18. “Soon the rest of the city will be covered,” she added.

As per the guidelines, residents have been asked to segregate dry and wet waste and drop them in the e-carts designated for them.

Official said the process of collecting the segregated waste from individual houses and transporting it to the designated sites will be done through e-vehicles equipped with GPS. “We will be tracking the movements of the vehicles,” Chauhan said.

Chauhan added a complaint redressal center is also on cards to address the concerns of public regarding the waste collection and management, which is also part of the Integrated Solid Waste Management Project.

