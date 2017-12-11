Panchkula awaits replacement of cameras damaged in violence after Dera verdict

CCTV cameras at Sector 4 and 5 lightpoint in Panchkula. (Express Photo: Kamleshwar Singh) CCTV cameras at Sector 4 and 5 lightpoint in Panchkula. (Express Photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

MORE THAN three months have passed since the police claimed that the majority of its CCTV cameras were damaged in the violence following conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim. Until now, the cameras are awaiting replacement.

At present, of the total 56 CCTV cameras installed at 16 locations in Panchkula, only 20 are in working condition. The rest are useless. The maintenance of the cameras is with the Municipal Corporation while the control room is set up at the Sector 14 police station.

After the CCTV footage helped the Chandigarh Police in tracking the accused involved in the gangrape of 22-year-old woman in Sector 53, the Panchkula police too swung into action and asked the Municipal Corporation not just to repair the damaged cameras but to install new ones at additional 14 locations.

The new locations include underbridge Sector 19, naka point at Harmilap Nagar near Zirakpur, the border of Sector 19 and Baltana, border of Sector 20 and Peer Muchalla, T-point Morni road and several other locations. Most of them are border points of Panchkula, which become easy escape routes for criminals.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manbir Singh said that CCTV footage holds important value in the court if they are able to establish its link with the accused involved in the crime.

“That is why we have asked the Municipal Corporation to get this work done on a war footing. The new cameras will also have sharp and better night vision. We will also discuss if we can obtain the software the Chandigarh Police has purchased for a clear vision if the picture is blurred,” the DCP said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Munish Sehgal said that the cameras installed even now are not fitted well and they have asked MC to look into. The police said that for instance installing a camera at Morni T-point was vital. This location was included after two crime incidents were reported recently in Morni. Tanishq Bhasin, 19, was found shot dead in his car at Morni and three children from Kurukshetra too were found murdered.

“The camera at Morni entry point is highly important. Since the mobile network doesn’t work properly in Morni,” another police official said. Panchkula Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Jogpal said that the warranty period of the existing cameras expired in April and most of them were damaged in violence. “Now we will purchase new cameras which will be covered under warranty period,” he said.

