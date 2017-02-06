Panchkula: 7 cyber crime cases registered last year but none after November 8

Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police Anil Kumar Dhawan claims that they are well-equipped to tackle cyber crime. (representational image) Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police Anil Kumar Dhawan claims that they are well-equipped to tackle cyber crime. (representational image)

ONLY SEVEN cases of cyber crime were registered in Panchkula district in 2016. The Cyber Cell of the Panchkula police received a total of 12 complaints, out of which FIRs were registered in seven cases. Out of these cases, FIR in one case was cancelled while the police submitted challan in court in one case. The remaining five cases are under investigation.

In 2015, the police had registered eight cases of cyber crime. Most of the cases relate to posting of vulgar photographs or remarks against victims on social networking websites.

Recently, the police received a complaint from the principal of a Sector 15-based school alleging that her e-mail ID was hacked by miscreants, who were demanding money from her. In her complaint submitted at the Sector 15 police post, the victim alleged that an email from her account was sent to friends and officials of education department that she needed money urgently. No FIR has been registered in the case and the matter is being investigated by the Cyber Cell of the Panchkula police.

Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police Anil Kumar Dhawan claims that they are well-equipped to tackle cyber crime. “We have a team headed by an inspector-level officer, who specilises in cyber crime,” said Dhawan.

He maintains that it takes time to solve cyber crimes due to technical issues. “We have to seek information from various authorities, including the managements of social networking websites. It takes a lot of time,” he said.

Dhawan advises residents not to share any information related to their bank and e-mail account with anyone. “To save yourself from cyber crime, all you need is to be careful,” he said.