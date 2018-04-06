Amritsar: Pakistan intruder shot dead, one arrested; BSF seizes 4 kg heroin

BSF night patrolling team observed some suspicious movements on the Indian side of the international border. (file photo) BSF night patrolling team observed some suspicious movements on the Indian side of the international border. (file photo)

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead and another arrested with four kg heroin at the Ramkot Border out post area in Amritsar, a BSF official said. Confirming the killing and arrest of the Pakistani nationals from the Amritsar sector, he said a BSF night patrolling team observed some suspicious movements on the Indian side of the international border.

BSF troops rushed to the spot and noticed two Pakistanis carrying something with them, the official said. They were warned to stop, but they did not pay heed and kept coming towards the BSF troops in an aggressive manner, he said. The Pakistani intruders did not stop even after repeated warnings, forcing BSF troops to open fire in self-defence, the official said.

One Pakistani was nabbed with four kg of heroin and another one was shot dead on the spot, he said. Interrogation of the arrested Pakistani national is in progress to ascertain who he was going to deliver the narcotics.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App