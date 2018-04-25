Pakistan High Commissioner visits PU: ‘Academics can bridge gap between two nations’

Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood (right) with PU Vice-Chancellor Arun Kumar Grover in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Express photo) Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood (right) with PU Vice-Chancellor Arun Kumar Grover in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Express photo)

Visa issues can’t stop Internet from being a major tool to encourage knowledge exchange between Punjab University or University of the Punjab in Lahore and Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh, the two namesake varsities on both sides of the border, feels Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood.

“The negative impact could be neutralised by exchanging ideas and addressing concerns. The purpose is not only to reach academia, but the youth for improving perceptions. The challenge is to talk to each other rather than talk at each other for a smooth flow of communication,” said Mahmood who visited Panjab University on Tuesday.

PU Vice-Chancellor Arun Kumar Grover said they discussed how research and academics should not suffer due to poor political relations between India and Pakistan.

“A soft link between the two universities through videoconferencing, discussions and lectures on Skype can help. You can call it an under the table exchange of ideas and knowledge,” Prof Grover said, adding that though the autonomy provided PU free access to foreign universities, it would not be possible for such an exchange with Pakistan, taking into account the current political scenario.

Mahmood, however, informed Prof Grover that University of the Punjab was planning to open a Centre for Indian Studies, while the PU V-C told him that the varsity too was going to set up a Shahmukhi Learning Centre in the Department of Defence and National Security Studies. Shahmukhi is the script of Punjabi language followed by people in Pakistan’s Punjab.

The faculty and students also provided insight into steps that could be taken to bridge the gap between the two nations. “The high commissioner spoke a lot about student and faculty exchange programmes by encouraging research. We should do this to bring the youth of the two countries together. Only then the culture of hate will transform into that of respect for similarities and differences,” said a student.

Meanwhile, PU will mark the centenary of honours school system, established in Lahore in 1919 — which the University of the Punjab has abandoned — next year.

The Pakistan High Commissioner told V-C Grover that all old systems had been revamped.

“I told the high commissioner about the honours school system and its centenary next year. But they don’t have this system anymore. I guess it is a matter of emotional attachment for us,” said Prof Grover, adding that a majority of the academicians and stakeholders of the honours school system were those who left everything behind and came to India during partition in 1947.

The honours school is a research-oriented five-year integrated course comprising graduation and postgraduation. Prof Grover has previously announced that PU will organise a three-day extravaganza on the centenary next year.

The meeting between the Pakistan high commissioner and PU V-C was also attended by Dean of University Instruction, Director of Internal Quality Assurance Cell, members of Research Promotion Cell, senior faculty members, researchers and students.

Mahmood was here to meet the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana to discuss various issues, most important the plan to host Indian pilgrims who have applied for visas to visit Gurdwara Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib in Lahore (Guru Nanak’s birthplace) on the 550th birth anniversary of the founding guru of Sikhism.

