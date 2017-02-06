Paid Parking Lots: MC proposes hike in parking fee, could be eight times higher for SUVs

The new rates will be placed before the House at a meeting scheduled for February 23. Express Archives The new rates will be placed before the House at a meeting scheduled for February 23. Express Archives

THE CHANDIGARH Municipal Corporation is all set to propose a steep hike in parking fee for vehicles in the paid parking lots.

For a single entry into the parking lot, owner of an SUV who was till now paying the same charge as the owner of a four-wheeler, that is Rs 5, will have to pay eight times higher, that is Rs 40. A four-wheeler, including a taxi, would have to pay Rs 25 for a single entry. For multiple entries of these vehicles in a parking lot in a day which was Rs 10, there is a five-time hike, that is Rs 50.

If the proposal is approved, the owner of a two-wheeler will have to shell out Rs 10 instead of the present charge of Rs 2. For multiple entries in a parking lot which are valid for a day, the owner of a two-wheeler would have to shell out Rs 20. The monthly pass of a two-wheeler in a particular parking lot, which was Rs 50, has now been proposed to be Rs 250.

Meanwhile, a tourist bus will be charged Rs 100 for a single entry instead of the present charge which is Rs 20.

The new rates will be placed before the House at a meeting scheduled for February 23.

“The parking rates are the least in Chandigarh and this is the city with the highest per capita income. You get facilities according to what you pay. If we have decided to give facilities to park in a city like Chandigarh, a person will have to pay accordingly. Why shouldn’t a person with a bigger car pay more?” asked a senior officer of the Municipal Corporation.

He added, “When people can pay for parking in the mall, why not here in the paid parking lots in Chandigarh? People want facilities that are present in foreign countries but don’t want to pay.”

The hike in parking rates has been proposed despite the fact that the agenda was rejected twice in the House. Sources said that because it was an election year in 2016, the councillors always rejected the agenda despite a notice by the UT Administration to hike parking rates from Rs 5 to Rs 10 for four-wheelers and Rs 2 to Rs 5 for two- wheelers.

The UT Administration in its notice earlier to the Municipal Corporation had mentioned that the MC had to generate its revenue. Also, it was taken up in the House by the then MC Commissioner that people need to be discouraged to use more and more vehicles and walkability be encouraged like that in foreign countries.

However, the issue was kept pending because of the Municipal Corporation elections in December 2016. There were talks of having a smart parking system where companies could manage parking lots but that did not materialise.

At present, there are 22 out of 25 parking lots which are lying unattended without parking contractors. The MC suffered a loss of Rs 5 crore due to this. It has also been proposed that the engineering wing may take over the paid parking lots the way it is managing the multilevel parking.